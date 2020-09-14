Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AstraZeneca to resume its late-stage clinical trial of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine

Invezz Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
AstraZeneca to resume its late-stage clinical trial of the experimental COVID-19 vaccineAstraZeneca plc (LON: AZN) said on Monday that it is set to resume its late-stage clinical trial of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The optimism was well received as the pharmaceutical company’s stock rallied to deliver the strongest boost to the FTSE 100 on Monday. Shares of the company opened about 1% up on Monday but lost the entire gain in the next hour as President Donald Trump ordered drug companies to reduce prices in the United States that resulted in a blow to the pharmaceutical stocks. At £84 per share, AstraZeneca is now a little under 10% down year to
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid: 3 vaccines at clinical trial stage in India; SII’s phase 3 trial soon

Covid: 3 vaccines at clinical trial stage in India; SII’s phase 3 trial soon 01:19

 Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Balram Bhargava said three vaccine candidates are at different clinical trial stages in India. Covid-19 vaccine candidates being manufactured by Cadila Healthcare and Bharat Biotech have completed the first phase of the trial while...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus vaccine trials still struggling for diversity [Video]

Coronavirus vaccine trials still struggling for diversity

Right now, nine COVID-19 vaccines are in or near a large-scale human trial phase. But enrollment of minorities in the trials remains a challenge.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:44Published
South Bay to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic [Video]

South Bay to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

UC San Diego was granted a temporary use permit by the city council in National City to use El Toyon Park to conduct a clinical vaccination trial.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:04Published
If all goes well, expect COVID vaccine by early next year: AIIMS doctor [Video]

If all goes well, expect COVID vaccine by early next year: AIIMS doctor

As clinical trials of different COVID-19 vaccines are in various phases across the globe, an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) doctor said that if everything goes as planned, people can..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Asian Shares Rise On Vaccine Hopes

 Asian stocks closed higher on Monday amid renewed optimism surrounding coronavirus vaccines after drug maker AstraZeneca said that the late-stage clinical trial...
RTTNews

Takeda-led COVID-19 plasma product to begin trial this month

 An experimental COVID-19 therapy using blood plasma, developed by Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co and its partners, is scheduled to begin a late-stage clinical...
Japan Today Also reported by •Proactive Investors

Tweets about this