AstraZeneca to resume its late-stage clinical trial of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca plc (LON: AZN) said on Monday that it is set to resume its late-stage clinical trial of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The optimism was well received as the pharmaceutical company's stock rallied to deliver the strongest boost to the FTSE 100 on Monday. Shares of the company opened about 1% up on Monday but lost the entire gain in the next hour as President Donald Trump ordered drug companies to reduce prices in the United States that resulted in a blow to the pharmaceutical stocks. At £84 per share, AstraZeneca is now a little under 10% down year to


