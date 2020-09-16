Looming WeChat ban won't target U.S. users

Bay Area Families Could Lose Connection to China Relatives With WeChat Ban
The Trump Administration threat to ban Chinese social media apps TikTok and WeChat could seriously impact many American families with relatives in mainland China. Devin Fehely reports. (9-18-20)
Trump Administration To Ban TikTok, WeChat From App Stores Beginning Sunday
Starting Sunday, TikTok and WeChat will be banned from app stores, as will sending money or processing payments through WeChat. Existing users will not be able to receive updates.
U.S. App Stores To Ban TikTok, WeChat
The U.S. Commerce Department's order to ban the apps cites national security and data privacy concerns. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
