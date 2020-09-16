Global  
 

Looming WeChat ban won't target U.S. users

SeekingAlpha Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
 Like other apps, TikTok and WeChat collect information on users' location, messaging and video viewing to target advertising. The administration is concerned that the Chinese-based apps might turn that information over to the Chinese government.

The Trump Administration threat to ban Chinese social media apps TikTok and WeChat could seriously impact many American families with relatives in mainland China. Devin Fehely reports. (9-18-20)

Starting Sunday, TikTok and WeChat will be banned from app stores, as will sending money or processing payments through WeChat. Existing users will not be able to receive updates.

The U.S. Commerce Department's order to ban the apps cites national security and data privacy concerns. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

US govt: Upcoming WeChat 'ban' won't target its users

 NEW YORK (AP) — A looming U.S. ban on the Chinese app WeChat won't target people who use the app to communicate, according to a government court filing...
While TikTok is getting the most attention, Trump's ban will eviscerate WeChat, which serves as a lifeline to China for many of the app's 19 million US users

 WeChat will be banned in the US on September 20, and unlike TikTok there's no clear path for the restrictions on it to be lifted.
WeChat Downloads Take Off Ahead of Ban

 WeChat's popularity reportedly soared Friday, with users racing to download the app before it is yanked from app marketplaces, The Hill reported.
