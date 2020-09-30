Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disney to cut its workforce by 28 thousand jobs in the United States

Invezz Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Disney to cut its workforce by 28 thousand jobs in the United StatesThe Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) expressed plans of cutting its workforce by 28 thousand jobs on Tuesday. The layoff, it added, will primarily affect theme parks in the United States where COVID-19 continues to weigh on visitor numbers. Disneyland California is still closed for the public. The Walt Disney Company published its earnings report in August that highlighted £3.61 billion of net GAAP loss in the fiscal third quarter. Its revenue in Q3 came in weaker than what the experts had forecast due to the COVID-19 restrictions. In separate news, Britain’s Morrisons created over 1,000 jobs to pick and
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tik Tok sets lofty goal: 25,000 new U.S. jobs [Video]

Tik Tok sets lofty goal: 25,000 new U.S. jobs

Even as dealmakers bicker over who will actually own TikTok Global, another question emerged after President Donald Trump agreed over the weekend to keep the wildly popular video-sharing app running in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published
6 Latin American countries, among the 10 economies in the world, have lost the most jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

6 Latin American countries, among the 10 economies in the world, have lost the most jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Six Latin American countries are among the top ten places in the world for the economies with the highest percentages of jobs lost due to the coronavirus crisis. According to a study by the Santiago..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:37Published
Disney+ On Track To Surpass Hulu Subscribers By 2024 [Video]

Disney+ On Track To Surpass Hulu Subscribers By 2024

Insider Intelligence publishes research and forecasts on the Media, Advertising, and Marketing industry. According to their latest estimates for over-the-top video services in the US, change is coming...

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this