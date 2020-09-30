Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saudi Arabia’s Economy Hit Hard By The Oil Price Crash

OilPrice.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia’s economy shrank by 7 percent, with the unemployment rate hitting a record high in the second quarter as the combined effect of the oil price crash and the coronavirus pandemic hit the world’s largest oil exporter hard.  Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product (GDP) slumped by 7.0 percent year over year in Q2, the Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics said on Wednesday. The oil sector contracted by 5.3 percent, while the non-oil sector shrank by 8.2 percent due to the restrictions and lockdowns to curb…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Introducing: Saudi Arabia's female bodybuilders [Video]

Introducing: Saudi Arabia's female bodybuilders

Some Saudi women are hitting above their weight-class in this gym in the heart of the capital Riyadh, lifting weights and throwing punches with the aim of competing.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published
Check Out This Smart Sponge That Only Absorbs Oil Could Clean Up Oil Spills [Video]

Check Out This Smart Sponge That Only Absorbs Oil Could Clean Up Oil Spills

A Northwestern University-led team created the “OHM sponge,” which is able to soak up 30 times its weight in oil and be reused up to several dozen times. The coating allows any regular sponge to be..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:01Published
Saudi Arabian wife celebrates her husband’s second marriage [Video]

Saudi Arabian wife celebrates her husband’s second marriage

A Saudi Arabian wife celebrates her husband’s second marriage to another woman and admitted it took her four years to mentally prepare for it.Umm Omar shared the clip on Twitter where it is going..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 00:53Published

Tweets about this