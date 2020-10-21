Snap jumps 25% in the stock market on a stronger than expected Q3 earnings report Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) published its financial results on Tuesday that blew past Wall Street estimates for the fiscal third quarter. The company said its daily active users (DAUs) jumped to 249 million in Q3, versus 238 million in the prior quarter. FactSet Consensus for the quarter over quarter increase in DAUs stood at a much lower 5 million. Shares of the company jumped close to 25% in after-hours trading on Tuesday. Including the price action, Snap is now exchanging hands at £27 per share after recovering from a year to date low of £8.37 per share in March, when Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) published its financial results on Tuesday that blew past Wall Street estimates for the fiscal third quarter. The company said its daily active users (DAUs) jumped to 249 million in Q3, versus 238 million in the prior quarter. FactSet Consensus for the quarter over quarter increase in DAUs stood at a much lower 5 million. Shares of the company jumped close to 25% in after-hours trading on Tuesday. Including the price action, Snap is now exchanging hands at £27 per share after recovering from a year to date low of £8.37 per share in March, when 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Morgan Stanley’s net income climbs to £2.11 billion in the fiscal third quarter Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) published its earnings report for the fiscal third quarter on Thursday that came in stronger than what the analysts had anticipated....

Invezz 6 days ago





Tweets about this iNVEZZ Snap jumps 25% in the stock market on a stronger than expected Q3 earnings report. #Snap #SocialMedia #Snapchat… https://t.co/l84gFSl7eL 47 minutes ago

