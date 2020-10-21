Snap jumps 25% in the stock market on a stronger than expected Q3 earnings report
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) published its financial results on Tuesday that blew past Wall Street estimates for the fiscal third quarter. The company said its daily active users (DAUs) jumped to 249 million in Q3, versus 238 million in the prior quarter. FactSet Consensus for the quarter over quarter increase in DAUs stood at a much lower 5 million. Shares of the company jumped close to 25% in after-hours trading on Tuesday. Including the price action, Snap is now exchanging hands at £27 per share after recovering from a year to date low of £8.37 per share in March, when