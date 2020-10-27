USD/SEK targets 8.7 as Sweden Covid-19 daily cases jump to June highs Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The USD/SEK pair is down by 0.10% today as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in Sweden and the rest of Europe. It is trading at 8.7385, which is slightly below the Friday’s high of 8.7937. Swedish Covid-19 cases rise Sweden has made headlines in the past few months because of its response to the coronavirus pandemic. The country decided not to impose any lockdowns as its neighbours were doing. As a result, it reported more than 111k cases and more than 5,933 deaths. Now, the country is contending with another wave of the virus as the number The USD/SEK pair is down by 0.10% today as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in Sweden and the rest of Europe. It is trading at 8.7385, which is slightly below the Friday’s high of 8.7937. Swedish Covid-19 cases rise Sweden has made headlines in the past few months because of its response to the coronavirus pandemic. The country decided not to impose any lockdowns as its neighbours were doing. As a result, it reported more than 111k cases and more than 5,933 deaths. Now, the country is contending with another wave of the virus as the number 👓 View full article

