Should you invest in AMD stock following Xilinx takeover Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are trading lower this week after chipmaker paid $35 billion in an all-stock deal to acquire Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX). Fundamental analysis: Major investment In yet another deal in the semiconductor industry, investors will receive 1.7234 shares of AMD stock for each Xilinx share. Once the deal is approved, AMD shareholders will own 74% of the merged company, while Xilinx stockholders will get the remaining 26%. "Joining together with AMD will help accelerate growth in our data center business and enable us to pursue a broader customer base across more markets," said Victor Peng,

