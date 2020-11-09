McDonald’s tops analysts’ estimates for earnings and revenue in the third quarter
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) published its financial results for the fiscal third quarter on Monday that topped analysts’ estimates for earnings and revenue. The company attributed its hawkish performance to promotions in the United States that helped invite its customers back to restaurants after months of halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Shares of the company opened about 5% up on Monday but lost almost the entire intraday gain in the next few minutes. On a year to date basis, McDonald’s is currently 8.5% up in the stock market after recovering more than 50% since its year to date low
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) published its financial results for the fiscal third quarter on Monday that topped analysts’ estimates for earnings and revenue. The company attributed its hawkish performance to promotions in the United States that helped invite its customers back to restaurants after months of halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Shares of the company opened about 5% up on Monday but lost almost the entire intraday gain in the next few minutes. On a year to date basis, McDonald’s is currently 8.5% up in the stock market after recovering more than 50% since its year to date low
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources