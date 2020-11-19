L Brands tops Wall Street estimates in the fiscal third quarter
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
L Brands Inc. (NYSE: LB) published its earnings report for the fiscal third quarter on Wednesday that came in significantly better than what analysts had anticipated. The company attributed its upbeat performance to its Victoria’s Secret brand that it said was particularly hawkish in Q3. L Brands shares jumped close to 15% in extended trading on Wednesday. The stock is now trading at £29.11 per share after recovering from a year to date low of £7 per share in March. L Brands had a per-share price of £13.20 at the start of the year. If you want to invest in
L Brands Inc. (NYSE: LB) published its earnings report for the fiscal third quarter on Wednesday that came in significantly better than what analysts had anticipated. The company attributed its upbeat performance to its Victoria’s Secret brand that it said was particularly hawkish in Q3. L Brands shares jumped close to 15% in extended trading on Wednesday. The stock is now trading at £29.11 per share after recovering from a year to date low of £7 per share in March. L Brands had a per-share price of £13.20 at the start of the year. If you want to invest in
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources