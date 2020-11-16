Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is effective in over 94% of the cases
Monday, 16 November 2020 () Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) said on Monday that preliminary data from its phase three trial suggests its candidate COVID-19 vaccine is effective in over 94% of the cases. CEO Stephane Bancel called the preliminary results a “game-changer” in the global battle against the Coronavirus pandemic. Moderna shares were reported over 17% up in premarket trading on Monday. On a year to date basis, the stock is now about 375% up – that you can learn to buy here if you’re interested. Moderna’s vaccine uses mRNA to induce an immune response Moderna collaborated with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious
