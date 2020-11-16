Global  
 

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is effective in over 94% of the cases

Invezz Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) said on Monday that preliminary data from its phase three trial suggests its candidate COVID-19 vaccine is effective in over 94% of the cases. CEO Stephane Bancel called the preliminary results a “game-changer” in the global battle against the Coronavirus pandemic. Moderna shares were reported over 17% up in premarket trading on Monday. On a year to date basis, the stock is now about 375% up – that you can learn to buy here if you’re interested. Moderna’s vaccine uses mRNA to induce an immune response Moderna collaborated with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious
News video: Yet Another COVID-19 Breakthrough as Moderna Reveals Vaccine That’s 94.5% Effective

Yet Another COVID-19 Breakthrough as Moderna Reveals Vaccine That’s 94.5% Effective 01:17

 Yet Another COVID-19 Breakthrough as Moderna Reveals Vaccine That’s 94.5% Effective

