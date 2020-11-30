Moderna vaccine 100 per cent effective against severe COVID-19
Monday, 30 November 2020 () US biotech company Moderna on Monday announced that it plans to request an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and conditional approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) after the final results from a late-stage study indicated its Covid-19 vaccine candidate is 94.1 per cent...
Moderna to Submit COVID-19 Vaccine for FDA Regulatory Approval.
Moderna will submit its
coronavirus vaccine on Nov. 30.
It is the second drugmaker to ask the FDA
for emergency use authorization.
Pfizer and BioNTech submitted
their vaccine on Nov. 20.
AstraZeneca, a third drugmaker with a...