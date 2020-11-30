Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Moderna vaccine 100 per cent effective against severe COVID-19

Mid-Day Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
US biotech company Moderna on Monday announced that it plans to request an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and conditional approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) after the final results from a late-stage study indicated its Covid-19 vaccine candidate is 94.1 per cent...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Moderna to Submit COVID-19 Vaccine for FDA Regulatory Approval

Moderna to Submit COVID-19 Vaccine for FDA Regulatory Approval 01:03

 Moderna to Submit COVID-19 Vaccine for FDA Regulatory Approval. Moderna will submit its coronavirus vaccine on Nov. 30. It is the second drugmaker to ask the FDA for emergency use authorization. Pfizer and BioNTech submitted their vaccine on Nov. 20. AstraZeneca, a third drugmaker with a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: Moderna's Chief Medical Officer Warns That a Vaccine Does Not Prevent Transmission of virus [Video]

COVID-19: Moderna's Chief Medical Officer Warns That a Vaccine Does Not Prevent Transmission of virus

COVID-19: Moderna's Chief Medical Officer Warns That a Vaccine Does Not Prevent Transmission of virus

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:00Published
Government could face ‘tough choices’ over vaccines [Video]

Government could face ‘tough choices’ over vaccines

The Government could face some “tough choices” if the vaccine produced byAstraZeneca and Oxford University is found to be less effective than others, aformer Department of Health director of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Designed Designed In 2 Days [Video]

Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Designed Designed In 2 Days

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective at protecting people against COVID-19. The candidate took under a year to develop and test, which is years faster than previous..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Moderna vaccine 100% effective in preventing severe Covid cases

 Moderna to seek US, EU emergency authorisation.
Khaleej Times

Moderna claims 94% efficacy for COVID-19 vaccine, will ask FDA for emergency use authorization today

 Drugmaker Moderna has completed its initial efficacy analysis of its COVID-19 vaccine from the drug’s Phase 3 clinical study, and determined that it was 94.1%...
TechCrunch Also reported by •Mid-Day

Coronavirus Updates: Moderna To Submit Vaccine For FDA Approval Today

Coronavirus Updates: Moderna To Submit Vaccine For FDA Approval Today The company said its vaccine was 94.1% effective against COVID-19 and 100% effective in preventing severe illness. [ more › ]
Gothamist