DoorDash Prices IPO At $102/shr, Above Estimated Range - Quick Facts Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

On-demand prepared food delivery service DoorDash Inc. said that it has priced its initial public offering of 33 million shares of its Class A common stock at $102.00 per share, which is above its previously estimated $90.00 and $95.00 per share range. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

