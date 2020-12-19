Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Could Pipelines Bypass The World’s Most Critical Oil Chokepoint?

OilPrice.com Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
In the last decade, the humble Strait of Hormuz has seen a fifth of the world’s oil supply, a third of all liquefied natural gas (LNG), and a third of all seaborne imports and exports in the world pass through its narrow waters. The oil tanker-choked passage is located in a strategic and geopolitical hotspot between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula, linking the Persian Gulf on the west side to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea on the southeast end. Many OPEC nations rely on the Strait for nearly all of their oil exports, and the world’s…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Trump Prophecy Movie [Video]

The Trump Prophecy Movie

The Trump Prophecy Movie (2018) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: "If my people..." 2 Chronicles 7:14 - A call to prayer for our nation. What if you heard a Voice, different from your thinking voice, a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:37Published
Ayodhya's 'Deepotsav' celebrations enter Guinness World Records for 'largest display of oil lamps' [Video]

Ayodhya's 'Deepotsav' celebrations enter Guinness World Records for 'largest display of oil lamps'

Holy city of Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya has another thing to be proud of. The 'Deepotsav' celebrations has made it to the Guinness World Records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' after 5,84,572..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39Published
Drowsy Sumatran tiger drifts off to sleep in the morning sunshine [Video]

Drowsy Sumatran tiger drifts off to sleep in the morning sunshine

Sumatran tigers are large cats, but the smallest of the subspecies, weighing up to 140kg (308lb) with a body length of 2.5m (7.5 ft). They are majestic animals that have no reason to fear any other..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:23Published