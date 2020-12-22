Warren Buffett: Don’t Trust Air Canada (TSX:AC) Stock in 2021

Global  
 

Warren Buffett’s early decision to offload airline stocks proved him right again. It might take Air Canada (TSX:AC) years to recover the losses it saw in 2020. Here are more reasons why you shouldn’t trust the airline in 2021 either.
