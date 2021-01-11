Castillo Copper (ASX:CCZ) share price rockets 47% on major copper discovery
Published
The Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX: CCZ) share price surged nearly 50% after announcing a game changing discovery at its Big One deposit.Full Article
Published
The Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX: CCZ) share price surged nearly 50% after announcing a game changing discovery at its Big One deposit.Full Article
S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) has started the week in negative territory, with the index down 0.70% by about 1.45 pm despite record..
Castillo Copper Ltd’s (ASX:CCZ) (LON:CCZ) (FRA:7OR) Big One Deposit at Mt Oxide Project in Queensland could both develop into a..