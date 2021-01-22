Elon Musk To Give $100 Million To ‘Best’ Carbon Capture Technology

Elon Musk will be giving a prize of US$100 million to the best carbon capture technology, the entrepreneur tweeted, adding that he would unveil details on this next week. “Am donating $100M towards a prize for best carbon capture technology,” Tesla’s chief executive wrote on Twitter on Thursday. The donation could be part of a prize connected to Xprize Foundation, a non-profit organization that gives prizes to industry-changing technology for a better, safer, and more sustainable world, a person with knowledge of the plan told…