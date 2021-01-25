Ethereum (ETH) reaches new all-time highs: What’s next?

Ethereum (ETH) reaches new all-time highs: What’s next?

Invezz

Published

Ethereum (ETH) has posted a new all-time high of $1,477.30 as the price got pushed up by an influx of ETH buyers. So, what’s next for Ethereum and where will it go next? Fundamental analysis: Ethereum benefited greatly from the DeFi sector surge The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization spent the weekend slowly moving towards […]

Full Article