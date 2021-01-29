GameStop stock price ends 400% higher on the week as Robinhood allows holders to buy only one additional share
Online brokerage firm has indeed lifted its restrictions on opening new positions in certain stocks, including GameStop (NYSE: GME). However, the latest reports note that Robinhood is now allowing GameStop stock holders to only buy one additional share. Fundamental analysis: “Protecting interests of the company” CNBC reports now that Robinhood added nearly 40 new names […]Full Article