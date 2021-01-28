WallStreetBets: NASDAQ Temporarily Shuts Down Stock Trading

The NASDAQ has paused trading after internet “degenerates” spotted Wall Street gearing up to make a killing, beat the traders at their own game, and got filthy rich while destroying the US’ top hedge funds.
“We are actively monitoring social media chatter and will halt stock if we match chatter with unusual activity in...
