Is Biden Preparing To Ease Restrictions On Venezuelan Oil?

In a surprise move, President Biden has withdrawn U.S. support for a Saudi-led military campaign against Houthi rebels in war-torn Yemen, describing the country’s bitter civil war as a humanitarian and strategic catastrophe. The near decade long civil war, which is a prominent symbol of Riyadh and Teheran’s proxy conflict for control of the Middle East, has created what the United Nation’s describes as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Saudi Arabia’s grinding six-year-long offensive against Iran-backed Houthi…