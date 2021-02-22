Oil Prices Spike As U.S. Outages Tighten Supply

Oil prices rebounded again on Monday, with WTI shooting up more than 3% to over $61 per barrel by noon ET. Oil prices spiked to 13-month highs last week after the Texas Freeze, but prices sagged toward the latter part of the week. But on Monday, a new price rally began, with the price of WTI spiking $1.81 per barrel to $61.05. Brent shot up by $1.73 to $64.64. The price hike comes shortly after Goldman Sachs forecast that oil prices would climb into the $70s over the next few months, and after it became clear that U.S. oil production and refineries…