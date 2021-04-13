Japan To Pour 1 Million Tons Of Contaminated Fukushima Water Into Ocean

Japan will release some 1 million tons of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, the country's government said amid strong opposition from Japan's neighbors. The move, according to them, was "extremely irresponsible", Reuters reports, adding that Japan's Prime Minister responded with "Releasing the ... treated water is an unavoidable task to decommission the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant and reconstruct the Fukushima area." Media reported last October about the plans for the radioactive water from…