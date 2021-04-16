Bitcoin (BTC) price has moved over 3% lower today after the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) banned crypto payments for goods and services in the country. Fundamental analysis: Regulatory concerns The central bank decision is a result of “irreparable” damage and transaction risks crypto assets can bring. It introduced new legislation and […]Full Article
Bitcoin (BTC) price analysis as Central Bank of Turkey bans crypto payments
