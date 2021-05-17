The third week of the trial between Epic Games Inc. and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will see Apple CEO Tim Cook testify to defend his company’s position in the ongoing legal battle. Epic sued Apple in August last year and accused the tech giant of violating antitrust laws after its videogame app ‘Fortnite’ was removed […]Full Article
Apple CEO Tim Cook will testify in court: here’s what to expect
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tim Cook to be Apple's star witness at Epic Games antitrust trial
Upworthy
Epic Games says Apple is using its App Store to unfairly profit from its smartphone monopoly. CEO set to take the stand.
More coverage
CEO Tim Cook takes the stand: Apple v. Epic Games gets star witness Friday as trial nears close
USATODAY.com
As the court battle between Apple and 'Fortnite' publisher Epic Games nears an end, Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to be the last..
-
Apple CEO Tim Cook will make first-ever court appearance in blockbuster Fortnite trial
Upworthy
-
Apple CEO Tim Cook to take stand in App Store trial on Friday
AppleInsider
-
Apple will face a critical test when CEO Tim Cook testifies at the Epic trial
Upworthy
-
Apple's Craig Federighi: Mac Not Meeting the Bar for Customer Protection
MacRumours.com