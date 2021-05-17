Apple CEO Tim Cook will testify in court: here’s what to expect

Invezz

The third week of the trial between Epic Games Inc. and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will see Apple CEO Tim Cook testify to defend his company’s position in the ongoing legal battle. Epic sued Apple in August last year and accused the tech giant of violating antitrust laws after its videogame app ‘Fortnite’ was removed […]

