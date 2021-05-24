Tesla founder Elon Musk says if Dogecoin’s block size is increased by 1000%, it could give the meme-based token an edge over others in the crypto industry. However, Ethereum’s creator Vitalic Buterin doesn’t feel the same. Buterin posted on his blog, disagreeing with Musk’s claim and explaining that such vision for Musk may encounter technical […]Full Article
Your plan for scaling Dogecoin (DOGE) is infeasible – Buterin tells Elon Musk
