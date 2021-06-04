Bill Ackman’s SPAC in talks to buy 10% stake in Universal Music

Bill Ackman’s SPAC in talks to buy 10% stake in Universal Music

Invezz

Published

In an announcement on Friday, Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (NYSE: PSTH) confirmed it was in talks to get a 10% stake in Universal Music Group for roughly $4 billion (£2.82 billion), which will be the biggest investment ever by a blank check company. The deal values the Santa Monica-based music corporation at […]

Full Article