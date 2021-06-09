TC Energy Cancels Critical Keystone XL Pipeline

The Keystone XL pipeline project’s owner, TC Energy, said on Wednesday that it has terminated the controversial pipeline project that would have served as a lifeline to Canadian oilsands producers looking for more takeaway capacity. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) confirmed Wednesday that after careful review of the available options and after consulting with the Government of Alberta, it has officially canceled the Keystone XL. Construction activities were stopped back in January. The project’s cancellation comes several months after…