Gulf Of Mexico Drillers Evacuate Platforms As Tropical Storm Nears

Oil companies operating in the Gulf Coast have started evacuating employees from platforms there ahead of a tropical storm that is brewing in the Gulf. "A tropical or subtropical depression is expected to form in the western Gulf of Mexico, and no matter how well organized this system becomes, it poses a threat of flooding rain along a part of the northern U.S. Gulf Coast heading into Father's Day weekend," the Weather Channel said in an update. "This system could also contribute to coastal flooding, dangerous rip currents and gusty winds." Reuters…