Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq weakened after FED switched to a more hawkish tone

Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq weakened after FED switched to a more hawkish tone

Invezz

Published

The Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq weakened on a weekly basis as investors have started to behave nervously amid concerns that the U.S. central bank might raise interest rates sooner than previously expected. The U.S. Federal Reserve had a monetary policy meeting last week and left the interest rate unchanged but switched […]

Full Article