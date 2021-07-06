Soaring Fuel Prices In Lebanon Could Trigger A 'Social Explosion'

Lebanon, which is in the midst of a severe economic crisis, is “days away” from a social explosion, the country’s caretaker prime minister warned on Tuesday, moments before renewed, violent protests broke out as people desperately search for essential medicines, gasoline, and food. “Lebanon is a few days away from the social explosion. The Lebanese are facing this dark fate alone,” caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said in a speech during a meeting with international organizations and ambassadors. “I appeal…