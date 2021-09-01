Israel Stops Onshore Oil Exploration Permits

Israel will no longer issue onshore oil exploration permits, Energy Minister Karine Elharrar said this week, vowing to focus on renewable energy sources. "Starting today, no more licenses will be issued for oil exploration on land in the State of Israel," Elharrar said at an energy conference on Tuesday, as carried by The Times of Israel. Israel currently has five onshore oil production licenses and three onshore oil exploration permits. Elharrar, appointed energy minister in the new Israeli government in June, also believes that natural gas –…