Canada’s Oil Industry Could Win Big In Hard-Fought Election

The future of Canada’s oil and gas industry - a major employer in the country and especially in the oil-rich Alberta province - is at stake in Monday’s federal election, in which climate change is a key theme alongside the impacts of the pandemic on the Canadian economy. The snap election, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of the Liberals called in hopes of capitalizing on his handling of the COVID emergency, is too close to call, polls showed a day before the vote. As climate change is increasingly taking center stage…