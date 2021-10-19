Oil Falls From Multi-Year Highs

Oil prices reversed course on Tuesday, paring gains from earlier in the day in what some analysts described as a short-term pullback from multi-year highs as the global energy crunch continues. As of 10:50 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, WTI Crude was trading down 0.04% at $82.46 and Brent Crude was down 0.09% at $84.34. Oil prices held close to the multi-year highs reached early on Monday, when WTI Crude hit the highest level since October 2014 at $83.73 and the international benchmark briefly jumped above $86 per barrel at $86.04, which was the highest…