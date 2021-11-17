U.S. Asks China To Release More Oil From Its Reserves

President Joe Biden has asked his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to release more crude oil from its reserves in concert with the U.S., in a bid to stabilize international oil prices. That’s according to a South China Morning Post report citing an unnamed source familiar with the topics that Biden and Xi discussed during a virtual meeting this week. China released gasoline and diesel from its reserves earlier this month to halt a price rise in some parts of the country that was beginning to make people nervous. Two months earlier, Beijing…