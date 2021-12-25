These 3 Recently Listed Binance Smart Chain Cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap Gained Over 100% In Price Today

One of the most popular ways traders find hot cryptocurrencies is by looking at the recently listed coins on CoinMarketCap. This article goes over the top four recently listed cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap that gained over 130% in price today, ordered by 24-hour price gain, lowest to highest. 3. Floki Monk (FLOKIMONK) +100% Floki Monk is a deflationary meme coin built on the Binance Smart Chain and driven by its community. It was recently listed on CoinMarketCap and doubled in price since it first came on the market roughly 18 hours ago. Floki Monk features rewards for its holders along with