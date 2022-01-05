UK Scrambles For Solutions To Energy Crisis

The UK government believes it has until April to find a solution to ease the burden of surging natural gas and energy prices on utilities and households, although no immediate fixes have been adopted. As a result of the energy crunch, households in the UK will face much higher electricity prices beginning in April, as the government prepares to raise the so-called cap on utility bills. The UK’s energy regulator Ofgem is expected to announce the new price cap on energy prices in early February, but the effect on household bills will be felt…