Deltacron: a new COVID variant or just a lab error?

Deltacron: a new COVID variant or just a lab error?

Invezz

Published

Reports of a new COVID variant emerged over the weekend from Cyprus that they dubbed “deltacron” as it had a genetic makeup similar to both delta and the omicron variant, but the global health experts now suspect it to be a false alarm. How could it be a false alarm? According to the World Health […]

Full Article