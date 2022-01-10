Reports of a new COVID variant emerged over the weekend from Cyprus that they dubbed “deltacron” as it had a genetic makeup similar to both delta and the omicron variant, but the global health experts now suspect it to be a false alarm. How could it be a false alarm? According to the World Health […]Full Article
Deltacron: a new COVID variant or just a lab error?
Invezz0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New Covid variant Deltacron spotted in Cyprus
The Sentinel Stoke
The new strain is believed to be a combination of the Delta and Omicron variants
-
Deltacron: New COVID variant or lab mistake?
Deutsche Welle
-
New COVID-19 Variant 'Deltacron': Is It A Lab Error or Real Threat?
HNGN
-
Experts cast doubts over reported 'deltacron' variant, say likely due to lab contamination
Upworthy
-
Deltacron variant of COVID-19 more threatening than Omicron, Delta? Here's what we know
DNA
Advertisement
More coverage
Deltacron cases reported in 25 Covid-19 patients in Cyprus | Oneindia News
Oneindia
A new variant of the Covid-19 virus which has both the characteristics of Delta and Omicron variant was identified by the scientist..