With Bitcoin Price Crashing, These 3 Cryptocurrencies Gained Over 200% Today

Bitcoin and Ethereum continue their downwards trend this Friday, decreasing by over 10% in price over the past 24 hours. Crypto winter is in full effect, and the markets are a bloodbath. However, the good news is there’s never a shortage of unicorn projects that continue to see significant price hikes despite the bearish sentiment. This article looks at the top three cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap gaining the most price today, ordered by 24-hour growth, lowest to highest. 3. Influencer Finance (INFLUENCE) +220% Launched on January 20th, 2022, Influencer Finance wants to connect fans with influences on and off the blockchain.