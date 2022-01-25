Goldman: Ukraine Conflict Could Double EU Natural Gas Prices

Geopolitical tensions are soaring over Ukraine between Russia and the U.S. and its European allies. On Sunday, the U.S. ordered family members of the Kyiv embassy to evacuate after President Biden may deploy thousands of troops to Eastern Europe. NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby. The impending threat of World War III has quashed demand for riskier assets such as bitcoin and technology stocks and supported demand for energy. In particular, European natural gas soared 20% Monday as the increasing…