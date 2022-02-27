The US, UK and EU have adopted sanctions aimed at freezing the assets of President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, in response to the war in Ukraine. They also plan to place sanctions on the Russian central...Full Article
Russia sanctions list: What the West imposed over the Ukraine invasion
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Putin Puts Russia's Nuclear Forces On Alert, Cites Sanctions
Newsy
Watch VideoIn a dramatic escalation of East-West tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered..
-
Ukraine-Russia war: Countries that have closed their airspaces to Russia - check list
Zee News
-
List of sanctions imposed by the west against Russia over Ukraine invasion
FT.com
-
Ukraine crisis: Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions
IndiaTimes
-
Biden's Russia sanctions may let Moscow profit from oil, gas
SeattlePI.com
Advertisement
More coverage
UK PM vows massive sanctions against Russia
Rumble
The West will impose massive sanctions to hobble the Russian economy after President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine,..