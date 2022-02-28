Switzerland Breaks Neutral Status, Joins EU Sanctions On Russia

Switzerland's historic neutrality is no longer: moments ago Reuters reported that the Swiss government had joined the EU in adopting sanctions on Russia, freezing assets of targeted companies and people effective immediately: SWISS GOVERNMENT SAYS ADOPTS EU SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA SWISS GOVERNMENT SAYS FREEZES ASSETS OF TARGETED PEOPLE AND COMPANIES EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY SWISS GOVERNMENT SAYS ADOPTS FINANCIAL SANCTIONS AGAINST PRESIDENT PUTIN AND OTHER RUSSIAN OFFICIALS Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said that adopting the EU sanctions against Russia…