Sanctions Vs. Neutrality: Swiss Fine-Tune Response To Russia

Watch VideoRussia's invasion of Ukraine has put Switzerland's much-vaunted neutrality to the test — and along with it, the country's traditional role as international intermediary and reputation as a safe haven for the assets of Russia's richest and most powerful.
The Swiss executive branch stopped short of announcing...
Watch VideoRussia's invasion of Ukraine has put Switzerland's much-vaunted neutrality to the test — and along with it, the country's traditional role as international intermediary and reputation as a safe haven for the assets of Russia's richest and most powerful.