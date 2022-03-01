Azerbaijan Is Walking A Fine Line Between Ukraine And Russia
Amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Azerbaijan has been trying to maintain good relations with both countries, sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine just days after signing a treaty alliance with Russia. Meanwhile, many Azerbaijanis have been discontented with what they see as their government’s conspicuous silence in the face of the invasion, and several hundred Azerbaijanis held a rally in solidarity with Ukraine, which was ultimately dispersed by the police. On February 26, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy tweeted his thanks to…Full Article