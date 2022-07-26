Russia Cuts Gas Supply To German Energy Giant Uniper Even Further
Published
The biggest importer of Russian gas in Germany, energy giant Uniper, saw gas supply from Russia further cut to just a third of nominated and contractually agreed volumes, a spokesperson for the German firm told Reuters on Tuesday. Russia is further reducing flows via Nord Stream this week, to just 20% of the pipeline's capacity, days after restarting the link at 40% capacity after regular maintenance. The Russian explanation for the lower gas flows to Europe is that another turbine at a compressor station is up for maintenance and repairs, while…Full Article