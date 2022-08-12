Iran Signals That Latest Nuclear Deal Proposal Could Be â€˜Acceptableâ€™

Iran considers that a European Union proposal for the restoration of the so-called nuclear deal could be "acceptable" if it provides assurances about the key demands of the Islamic Republic, a senior Iranian diplomat was quoted as saying on Friday.Â Speaking to Iran's IRNA news agency, the unnamed Iranian diplomat said on Friday, as carried by Reuters: "Proposals by the EU can be acceptable if they provide Iran with assurance on the issues of safeguards, sanctions and guarantees." Iran has been seeking assurances that no other U.S. presidentâ€¦