Today’s Election In Alberta Could Shape Canada’s Climate Policies For Years

Albertans are voting on Monday in the provincial election in the top oil-producing province in Canada, and the result of what is expected to be a very close race could direct Canada's federal emissions and climate policies of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for years to come. Incumbent Alberta Premier Danielle Smith of the United Conservative Party (UCP) is seeking re-election, but polls show that victory could go either way—to the conservatives or to former premier Rachel Notley's left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP). Smith is opposed to…