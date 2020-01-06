Global  

Three Americans killed in al Shabaab militant attack on base in Kenya

Jerusalem Post Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Three Americans killed in al Shabaab militant attack on base in KenyaThe attack presents another crisis for Washington just as the Pentagon grapples with a rapidly escalating standoff with Iran following a drone strike in Baghdad that killed top Qassem Soleimani.
3 Americans killed after al-Shabaab attacks military base in Kenya used by U.S.

The attack on the Manda Bay Airfield was the al-Qaeda-linked group's first attack against U.S. forces in the East African country, and the military called the...
CBC.ca

Islamist group al Shabaab attack Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Somalia's al Shabaab militant group attacked on Sunday a military base in Kenya used by both U.S. and Kenyan forces and published pictures of masked gunmen...
Reuters


AngelaTange65

Bram Kletsio ❌🇨🇦🐀I❤️🐂⏳ RT @nypost: Three Americans killed in al-Shabaab terror attack in Kenya https://t.co/eTnMDfJOs4 https://t.co/AzBdBZhJ8y 14 minutes ago

Andrea_Pezzati

Andrea Pezzati Via @africanews: Three Americans killed in Al-Shabaab attack on #US military base in #Kenya https://t.co/JSiaTOlBuo 24 minutes ago

Truthfully83

Truthfully RT @Jerusalem_Post: Three Americans - one U.S. military service member and two contractors - were killed by Somalia's #AlShabaab militant g… 31 minutes ago

CWRoundTable

The Round Table RT @ReutersAfrica: Three Americans killed in al Shabaab militant attack on base in Kenya https://t.co/FsXdBpBQ7W https://t.co/p79Mh4uR9X 42 minutes ago

Nasadamu1

Jibril Idris RT @cobbo3: 3 Americans were killed in the Sunday attack by the Somali militant group al Shabaab on a Kenyan airfield used by US forces. ht… 52 minutes ago

Texasblues4

Texasblues RT @LindaViking77: This is escalating fast😢Three Americans killed in al Shabaab militant attack on base in Kenya https://t.co/mRRyUtn8tI 55 minutes ago

ReutersAfrica

Reuters Africa Three Americans killed in al Shabaab militant attack on base in Kenya https://t.co/FsXdBpBQ7W https://t.co/p79Mh4uR9X 57 minutes ago

SweetCrudeRep

SweetCrude Reports “The wounded Americans are currently in stable condition and being evacuated.” https://t.co/QF0L8JVJcN 1 hour ago

