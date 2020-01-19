Qatar- Airports, businesses closed after blizzard hits Canada's Newfoundland, Chicago

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) The airport and businesses remained closed yesterday in the capital of Newfoundland on the Atlantic Canada coast in the wake ...



Recent related news from verified sources Saudi- Airport, businesses still closed after blizzard hits Canada's Newfoundland (MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Ottawa, Jan 18, 2020, SPA -- The airport and businesses remained closed in the capital of Newfoundland in Atlantic Canad...

MENAFN.com 12 hours ago



Airport, businesses still closed after blizzard hits Canada's Newfoundland The airport and businesses remained closed in the capital of Newfoundland in Atlantic Canada on Saturday in the wake of a massive winter blizzard that buried...

Reuters 18 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Gulf-Times Airports, businesses closed after blizzard hits Canada’s Newfoundland, Chicago https://t.co/uBHmBd7aeE 11 hours ago