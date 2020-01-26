Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Benjamin Netanyahu joins the Dolly Parton Challenge

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Benjamin Netanyahu joins the Dolly Parton ChallengePrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel Defense Forces and Labor-Meretz chairman Amir Peretz joined the Dolly Parton Challenge.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Netanyahu faces party leadership challenge ahead of March election [Video]Netanyahu faces party leadership challenge ahead of March election

Israel&apos;s embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a fresh challenge to his power on Thursday as his Likud party held leadership primaries in the run-up to a national election, the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:14Published

Israeli PM Netanyahu faces internal challenge in Likud primary [Video]Israeli PM Netanyahu faces internal challenge in Likud primary

Israeli PM Netanyahu faces internal challenge in Likud primary

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:57Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

qwerty14117587

qwerty BENJAMIN NETANYAHU JOINS THE DOLLY PARTON CHALLENGE https://t.co/uUXawWQ7Fw 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.