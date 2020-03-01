Global  

Israeli Election Gives Edge to Netanyahu, Exit Polls Say

Monday, 2 March 2020
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to have bested his challenger, Benny Gantz, in Israel’s third election in a year.
 Israelis played down the possible effect of coronavirus on their plans to vote in the country's national election, as the nation goes to the polls for the third time in less than a year. Olivia Chan reports.

Israeli Election Gives Edge to Netanyahu, Exit Polls Show

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel held a significant lead in his third electoral showdown with former army chief Benny Gantz, and was on...
Election results: Netanyahu’s comeback puts Israel on course for a constitutional crisis

According to Israeli election exit polls, a majority voted for Netanyahu two weeks ahead of his trial. How did Bibi do it? The answer is simple
